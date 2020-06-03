All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

716 BAYLEY PLACE SE

716 Bayley Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

716 Bayley Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This renovated Bungalow offers an open floor plan with separate dining & living areas, powder room for guests and outdoor space perfect for entertaining. This home features a new gourmet kitchen with light granite countertops, ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, hard wood floors, and large windows. Central A/C and natural gas heating. Private driveway can park up to 4. The basement features 2 bedrooms and a family room. Very quiet neighborhood, just minutes from Dupont Park, Anacostia River, and Navy Yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE have any available units?
716 BAYLEY PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE have?
Some of 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
716 BAYLEY PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 BAYLEY PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.

