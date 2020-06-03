716 BAYLEY PLACE SE

Amenities

This renovated Bungalow offers an open floor plan with separate dining & living areas, powder room for guests and outdoor space perfect for entertaining. This home features a new gourmet kitchen with light granite countertops, ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, hard wood floors, and large windows. Central A/C and natural gas heating. Private driveway can park up to 4. The basement features 2 bedrooms and a family room. Very quiet neighborhood, just minutes from Dupont Park, Anacostia River, and Navy Yard!