715 Newton Place Northwest

This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house is streaming natural light and was recently renovated, which gives it a modern but open feel. There is a sundeck which the two small bedrooms open onto. The large master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. The closets all have an Elfa organization system. The kitchen in completely updated with beautiful granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. It flows into the dining area which makes the space perfect for entertaining. There are built in cabinets which provides tons of storage in the kitchen, a living room, as well as a shed out back for additional space. All three bathrooms are beautifully tiled and spacious. This house has hardwood floors throughout and laundry in unit. There is one off-street parking space as well as a small space for gardening in front.



This house is in an excellent location! The house is conveniently centered in the heart of Park View just 2 blocks from a collection of coffee shops and restaurants on 11th street and Georgia Ave, plus a yoga studio across the street.



Public transportation is a breeze. The house is a 5-minute walk to the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro Station, in addition to many bus lines, and shared bike stands. It's a 7-minute stroll to Safeway, 10 minutes to Giant, and a 12-minute walk to Target and all the conveniences of Columbia Heights.



The owners love this place and in particular the wonderful neighbors who help out whenever you need it and provide a warm welcome.



Details:

Security Deposit - $3100

Utilities - Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, electric, gas and cable/internet)

Lease term - 12 months

Available - April 1st

Pets - Sorry, no pets

Parking - 1 space included

Renters insurance is required