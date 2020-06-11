All apartments in Washington
715 Newton Place Northwest

Location

715 Newton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house is streaming natural light and was recently renovated, which gives it a modern but open feel. There is a sundeck which the two small bedrooms open onto. The large master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. The closets all have an Elfa organization system. The kitchen in completely updated with beautiful granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. It flows into the dining area which makes the space perfect for entertaining. There are built in cabinets which provides tons of storage in the kitchen, a living room, as well as a shed out back for additional space. All three bathrooms are beautifully tiled and spacious. This house has hardwood floors throughout and laundry in unit. There is one off-street parking space as well as a small space for gardening in front.

This house is in an excellent location! The house is conveniently centered in the heart of Park View just 2 blocks from a collection of coffee shops and restaurants on 11th street and Georgia Ave, plus a yoga studio across the street.

Public transportation is a breeze. The house is a 5-minute walk to the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro Station, in addition to many bus lines, and shared bike stands. It's a 7-minute stroll to Safeway, 10 minutes to Giant, and a 12-minute walk to Target and all the conveniences of Columbia Heights.

The owners love this place and in particular the wonderful neighbors who help out whenever you need it and provide a warm welcome.

Details:
Security Deposit - $3100
Utilities - Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, electric, gas and cable/internet)
Lease term - 12 months
Available - April 1st
Pets - Sorry, no pets
Parking - 1 space included
Renters insurance is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Newton Place Northwest have any available units?
715 Newton Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Newton Place Northwest have?
Some of 715 Newton Place Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Newton Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
715 Newton Place Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Newton Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Newton Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 715 Newton Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 715 Newton Place Northwest does offer parking.
Does 715 Newton Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Newton Place Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Newton Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 715 Newton Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 715 Newton Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 715 Newton Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Newton Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Newton Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
