707 Roxboro Pl NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

Adorable Updated End Rowhome! 1 Mile to the Takoma Metro & Convenient to Columbia Heights, Petworth, Silver Spring & Takoma Park! - You have an opportunity to make a really cool property your next home. This is a classic end unit rowhome built in 1926 that has been renovated with a new kitchen, new bathrooms, new floors all over 3 finished levels.



The main level offers a living room, separate dining area and beautiful kitchen with granite counters. Walk upstairs to see the 2 bedrooms, each with their own built in closet systems. The upstairs bathroom is really a sight to see too. Glass tiles & full size tub make it a highlight of the home. Going all the way to the basement, there's a great living space as well as the 2nd full bathroom.



The cozy, fenced in backyard is terrific for BBQ'ing with friends. Plenty of street parking directly in front of this home.



To see this great home, E-mail (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis

No smoking

Resident responsible for water, gas & electric

Renter's insurance required



(RLNE5027008)