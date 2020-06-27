All apartments in Washington
707 Roxboro Pl NW
707 Roxboro Pl NW

707 Roxboro Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

707 Roxboro Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Updated End Rowhome! 1 Mile to the Takoma Metro & Convenient to Columbia Heights, Petworth, Silver Spring & Takoma Park! - You have an opportunity to make a really cool property your next home. This is a classic end unit rowhome built in 1926 that has been renovated with a new kitchen, new bathrooms, new floors all over 3 finished levels.

The main level offers a living room, separate dining area and beautiful kitchen with granite counters. Walk upstairs to see the 2 bedrooms, each with their own built in closet systems. The upstairs bathroom is really a sight to see too. Glass tiles & full size tub make it a highlight of the home. Going all the way to the basement, there's a great living space as well as the 2nd full bathroom.

The cozy, fenced in backyard is terrific for BBQ'ing with friends. Plenty of street parking directly in front of this home.

To see this great home, E-mail (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis
No smoking
Resident responsible for water, gas & electric
Renter's insurance required

(RLNE5027008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Roxboro Pl NW have any available units?
707 Roxboro Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Roxboro Pl NW have?
Some of 707 Roxboro Pl NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Roxboro Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
707 Roxboro Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Roxboro Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Roxboro Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 707 Roxboro Pl NW offer parking?
No, 707 Roxboro Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 707 Roxboro Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Roxboro Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Roxboro Pl NW have a pool?
No, 707 Roxboro Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 707 Roxboro Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 707 Roxboro Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Roxboro Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Roxboro Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
