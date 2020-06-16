All apartments in Washington
705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE

705 Brandywine Street Southeast · (240) 737-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Brandywine Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home! This beautiful unit is now on the market and ready for you to move right in. This two bedroom, one bath unit is conveniently located in Washington, DC and offers ample restaurant, retail. recreation and entertainment options in the city. Recently updated, this unit boasts beautiful flooring a, a galley kitchen with ample contemporary cabinetry, generously sized bedrooms and a gorgeous white, marbled bathroom. Easily entertain guests from the pass-through kitchen wall. Schedule your appointment today! This one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have any available units?
705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE offer parking?
No, 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have a pool?
No, 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
