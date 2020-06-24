702 4th St. SE

Amenities

Recently renovated historical single family row-house in amazing Capitol Hill/Eastern Market neighborhood. The open floor plan combines the living and dining room making it bright and airy. The newly upgraded kitchen includes new appliances, granite countertops and a gorgeous farmhouse sink, all perfect for preparing your favorite meals. The master bedroom is upstairs with hardwood flooring and ample closet space to stay organized. The additional room is also on the second floor and makes for a great second bedroom or office depending on your needs. The lovely updated bathroom includes a beautiful old style claw foot tub to relax in and stunning tile flooring. This incredible home also has a fully fenced in rear patio with a gas grill perfect for a friendly barbeque. The home is conveniently within walking distance to 4 metro lines, Barracks Row, Eastern Market, Navy Yard and so much shopping, dining, and amazing nightlife you will have everything at your fingertips. The US Capitol and several parks are also nearby. Reach out today to schedule a showing before this awesome opportunity slips away.