All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 702 4th St. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
702 4th St. SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

702 4th St. SE

702 4th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

702 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy $500 off your 1st month's rent!!

Recently renovated historical single family row-house in amazing Capitol Hill/Eastern Market neighborhood. The open floor plan combines the living and dining room making it bright and airy. The newly upgraded kitchen includes new appliances, granite countertops and a gorgeous farmhouse sink, all perfect for preparing your favorite meals. The master bedroom is upstairs with hardwood flooring and ample closet space to stay organized. The additional room is also on the second floor and makes for a great second bedroom or office depending on your needs. The lovely updated bathroom includes a beautiful old style claw foot tub to relax in and stunning tile flooring. This incredible home also has a fully fenced in rear patio with a gas grill perfect for a friendly barbeque. The home is conveniently within walking distance to 4 metro lines, Barracks Row, Eastern Market, Navy Yard and so much shopping, dining, and amazing nightlife you will have everything at your fingertips. The US Capitol and several parks are also nearby. Reach out today to schedule a showing before this awesome opportunity slips away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 4th St. SE have any available units?
702 4th St. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 4th St. SE have?
Some of 702 4th St. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 4th St. SE currently offering any rent specials?
702 4th St. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 4th St. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 4th St. SE is pet friendly.
Does 702 4th St. SE offer parking?
No, 702 4th St. SE does not offer parking.
Does 702 4th St. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 4th St. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 4th St. SE have a pool?
No, 702 4th St. SE does not have a pool.
Does 702 4th St. SE have accessible units?
No, 702 4th St. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 702 4th St. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 4th St. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University