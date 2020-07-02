700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

Amenities

Spacious one-bedroom, one-bath unit with 932 square feet of living space. Quiet magnolia tree setting with view of Watergate gardens and fountains. Tiled balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows along the perimeter. Newly updated kitchen with GE Profile stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. New custom cabinets & open shelving, tiled backsplash, and granite countertops. Oak parquet floors throughout. Marble entry foyer and bath. Excellent closet space including huge walk-in closet in bedroom, plus additional storage room. One underground garage space, Utilities, Basic Cable, and Internet included. Watergate amenities include exercise room, salt water pool, on-site shopping, 24 hour desk, roof deck. Walk to Foggy Bottom Metro, Kennedy Center, Whole Foods, and Georgetown Waterfront.Enjoy on-site shopping, restaurants, Watergate Hotel, and many more conveniences.