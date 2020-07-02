All apartments in Washington
700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

700 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

700 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious one-bedroom, one-bath unit with 932 square feet of living space. Quiet magnolia tree setting with view of Watergate gardens and fountains. Tiled balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows along the perimeter. Newly updated kitchen with GE Profile stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. New custom cabinets & open shelving, tiled backsplash, and granite countertops. Oak parquet floors throughout. Marble entry foyer and bath. Excellent closet space including huge walk-in closet in bedroom, plus additional storage room. One underground garage space, Utilities, Basic Cable, and Internet included. Watergate amenities include exercise room, salt water pool, on-site shopping, 24 hour desk, roof deck. Walk to Foggy Bottom Metro, Kennedy Center, Whole Foods, and Georgetown Waterfront.Enjoy on-site shopping, restaurants, Watergate Hotel, and many more conveniences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have any available units?
700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have?
Some of 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.

