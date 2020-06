Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This 1300 square foot Single Family two story Townhouse has Two bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a master bathroom. On the first floor you have a full kitchen with a breakfast bar, Living room and dinning room and a separate sunroom or den. The house also has a basement level that has an extra room and a full bathroom with laundry room.



First months rent and one months security deposit to move-in after approval of application.

Neighborhood: FORT DUPONT PARK. Corner Brick row house.