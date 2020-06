Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This home was recently renovated from top to bottom, all the bells and whistles: s/s granite kit; new ceramic jacuzzi baths, walk up attic, fin rr basement,lg new deck, fenced rear yard, 2 car OSP. Must see interior. 4 BR, 3.5 BA. Chair lifts can be removed at tenant request. Housing Vouchers Welcome.