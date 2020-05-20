67 V Street Northwest, 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Amazing opportunity newly built 2 Bedrooms + Den Townhouse in the Shaw/Bloomingdale neighborhood! Upper level has 2 beds, 2.5 baths. Lower level has separate mother in-law suit that has big living room, 1 full bathroom and potential 3rd bedroom with separate street entrance. Unit features hardwood floors in the upper level, beautiful kitchen with new appliances, screened back porch perfect for mosquito free outdoor seating, 1 off street parking and a big back yard. Water and gas utilities included in rent. This property is located just blocks away from shops, restaurants and parks close to multiple bus lines, Shaw (yellow/green) and Noma (red) metro lines and close proximity to Children's National and MedStar Washington Hospital.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.