All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 67 V Street Northwest, 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
67 V Street Northwest, 1
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:13 AM

67 V Street Northwest, 1

67 v Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

67 v Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing opportunity newly built 2 Bedrooms + Den Townhouse in the Shaw/Bloomingdale neighborhood! Upper level has 2 beds, 2.5 baths. Lower level has separate mother in-law suit that has big living room, 1 full bathroom and potential 3rd bedroom with separate street entrance. Unit features hardwood floors in the upper level, beautiful kitchen with new appliances, screened back porch perfect for mosquito free outdoor seating, 1 off street parking and a big back yard. Water and gas utilities included in rent. This property is located just blocks away from shops, restaurants and parks close to multiple bus lines, Shaw (yellow/green) and Noma (red) metro lines and close proximity to Children's National and MedStar Washington Hospital.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 V Street Northwest, 1 have any available units?
67 V Street Northwest, 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 V Street Northwest, 1 have?
Some of 67 V Street Northwest, 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 V Street Northwest, 1 currently offering any rent specials?
67 V Street Northwest, 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 V Street Northwest, 1 pet-friendly?
No, 67 V Street Northwest, 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 67 V Street Northwest, 1 offer parking?
Yes, 67 V Street Northwest, 1 offers parking.
Does 67 V Street Northwest, 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 V Street Northwest, 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 V Street Northwest, 1 have a pool?
No, 67 V Street Northwest, 1 does not have a pool.
Does 67 V Street Northwest, 1 have accessible units?
No, 67 V Street Northwest, 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 67 V Street Northwest, 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 V Street Northwest, 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University