6623 32nd Street, NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stately Center-Hall Colonial in Chevy Chase w/ Mikkelson Floor Plan - Stately & elegant Chevy Chase center-hall colonial is situated on a quiet street surrounded by mature trees. Classic c.1938 details feature a George F. Mikkelson-style floor plan....which means you get to enjoy a second-floor bedroom/study with built-ins! Other classics include an original kitchen, separate DR with built-ins, main-level screened porch w/paneled ceiling, spacious LR with period sconces, two brand-new gas fireplaces on the main & upper levels & a decorative FP outside. Beautiful wood floors & CAC on main & upper levels. 1-car attached garage & plentiful driveway & street parking. Unfinished basement houses the laundry and a small workbench. This property is a history lesson in traditional Chevy Chase architecture and represents a fabulous opportunity at a professionally managed property. No pets preferred, although will be considered case-by-case; two-year lease preferred; landlord requires diplomatic transfer clause.



Lease Terms:

Move-in ready

2-year lease preferred w/landlord diplomatic clause

Resident responsible for electric, gas & water

Pets considered case-by-case (none preferred)

No Smoking

Professionally managed



To apply, please visit https://streamlinemanagement.com/rentals/ to apply online.



(RLNE5488265)