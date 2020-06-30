6623 32nd Street, NW

Amenities
Stately Center-Hall Colonial in Chevy Chase w/ Mikkelson Floor Plan - Stately & elegant Chevy Chase center-hall colonial is situated on a quiet street surrounded by mature trees. Classic c.1938 details feature a George F. Mikkelson-style floor plan....which means you get to enjoy a second-floor bedroom/study with built-ins! Other classics include an original kitchen, separate DR with built-ins, main-level screened porch w/paneled ceiling, spacious LR with period sconces, two brand-new gas fireplaces on the main & upper levels & a decorative FP outside. Beautiful wood floors & CAC on main & upper levels. 1-car attached garage & plentiful driveway & street parking. Unfinished basement houses the laundry and a small workbench. This property is a history lesson in traditional Chevy Chase architecture and represents a fabulous opportunity at a professionally managed property. No pets preferred, although will be considered case-by-case; two-year lease preferred; landlord requires diplomatic transfer clause.
Lease Terms:
Move-in ready
2-year lease preferred w/landlord diplomatic clause
Resident responsible for electric, gas & water
Pets considered case-by-case (none preferred)
No Smoking
Professionally managed
To apply, please visit https://streamlinemanagement.com/rentals/ to apply online.
(RLNE5488265)