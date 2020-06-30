All apartments in Washington
6623 32nd Street, NW
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

6623 32nd Street, NW

6623 32nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6623 32nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stately Center-Hall Colonial in Chevy Chase w/ Mikkelson Floor Plan - Stately & elegant Chevy Chase center-hall colonial is situated on a quiet street surrounded by mature trees. Classic c.1938 details feature a George F. Mikkelson-style floor plan....which means you get to enjoy a second-floor bedroom/study with built-ins! Other classics include an original kitchen, separate DR with built-ins, main-level screened porch w/paneled ceiling, spacious LR with period sconces, two brand-new gas fireplaces on the main & upper levels & a decorative FP outside. Beautiful wood floors & CAC on main & upper levels. 1-car attached garage & plentiful driveway & street parking. Unfinished basement houses the laundry and a small workbench. This property is a history lesson in traditional Chevy Chase architecture and represents a fabulous opportunity at a professionally managed property. No pets preferred, although will be considered case-by-case; two-year lease preferred; landlord requires diplomatic transfer clause.

Lease Terms:
Move-in ready
2-year lease preferred w/landlord diplomatic clause
Resident responsible for electric, gas & water
Pets considered case-by-case (none preferred)
No Smoking
Professionally managed

To apply, please visit https://streamlinemanagement.com/rentals/ to apply online.

(RLNE5488265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 32nd Street, NW have any available units?
6623 32nd Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6623 32nd Street, NW have?
Some of 6623 32nd Street, NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6623 32nd Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
6623 32nd Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 32nd Street, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6623 32nd Street, NW is pet friendly.
Does 6623 32nd Street, NW offer parking?
Yes, 6623 32nd Street, NW offers parking.
Does 6623 32nd Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 32nd Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 32nd Street, NW have a pool?
No, 6623 32nd Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 6623 32nd Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 6623 32nd Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 32nd Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 32nd Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.

