6548 EASTERN AVE NE

6548 Eastern Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20012 Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Adorable Bungalow on a big private lot that is just 0.8 of a mile from Metro and a sort stroll from Historic Takoma Park restaurants and shops!. Big detached carriage house makes for a great artist's studio with a loft for extra storage there. The huge rear deck is great for Summer entertaining. Two smaller bedrooms with wood floors and a big living/dining combo with remodeled bathroom. Pets considered case by case. Also for sale. Table space kitchen and high ceiling basement w/workbench and lots of storage. Open Sunday 10/27 1-4 pm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
