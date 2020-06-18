All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 2 2019 at 11:15 AM

6548 EASTERN AVE NE

6548 Eastern Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6548 Eastern Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Bungalow on a big private lot that is just 0.8 of a mile from Metro and a sort stroll from Historic Takoma Park restaurants and shops!. Big detached carriage house makes for a great artist's studio with a loft for extra storage there. The huge rear deck is great for Summer entertaining. Two smaller bedrooms with wood floors and a big living/dining combo with remodeled bathroom. Pets considered case by case. Also for sale. Table space kitchen and high ceiling basement w/workbench and lots of storage. Open Sunday 10/27 1-4 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6548 EASTERN AVE NE have any available units?
6548 EASTERN AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6548 EASTERN AVE NE have?
Some of 6548 EASTERN AVE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6548 EASTERN AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
6548 EASTERN AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6548 EASTERN AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6548 EASTERN AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 6548 EASTERN AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 6548 EASTERN AVE NE offers parking.
Does 6548 EASTERN AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6548 EASTERN AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6548 EASTERN AVE NE have a pool?
No, 6548 EASTERN AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 6548 EASTERN AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 6548 EASTERN AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6548 EASTERN AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6548 EASTERN AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.

