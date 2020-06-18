6548 EASTERN AVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Bungalow on a big private lot that is just 0.8 of a mile from Metro and a sort stroll from Historic Takoma Park restaurants and shops!. Big detached carriage house makes for a great artist's studio with a loft for extra storage there. The huge rear deck is great for Summer entertaining. Two smaller bedrooms with wood floors and a big living/dining combo with remodeled bathroom. Pets considered case by case. Also for sale. Table space kitchen and high ceiling basement w/workbench and lots of storage. Open Sunday 10/27 1-4 pm