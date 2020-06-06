All apartments in Washington
648 Lamont St NW.
648 Lamont St NW
648 Lamont St NW

648 Lamont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

648 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
internet access
Fully renovated house in central Columbia Heights - Property Id: 258437

UTILITIES: Water & internet included; tenant pays electricity, gas
PARKING: Off-Street Parking (TWO spots)
WASHER/DRYER: In unit
PETS: allowed (additional rent $50/month per pet)

WELCOME HOME
Newly-renovated, end-unit row house with plenty of windows/natural light. Brand new kitchen with energy-star rated appliances; open living space; beautiful hardwood floors. Huge deck (furnished with outdoor seating set), great for relaxation or entertainment.

NEIGHBORHOOD
Walk score of 94! The apartment is 10 minutes walk from either the Petworth or Columbia Heights metro, and 10 minutes walk from multiple grocery stores, two dog parks, Target, Best Buy, Marshall, steps from Call Your Mother, Bad Saint, Thip Khao, etc.

NEXT STEPS
Reply to the ad to book a VIRTUAL tour and apply online. Once you are approved, you can tour the house in person before signing the lease, or e-sign the lease. After signing your lease, submit payment for security deposit and first month's prorated rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258437
Property Id 258437

(RLNE5723962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

