648 Lamont St NW.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking internet access

Fully renovated house in central Columbia Heights - Property Id: 258437



UTILITIES: Water & internet included; tenant pays electricity, gas

PARKING: Off-Street Parking (TWO spots)

WASHER/DRYER: In unit

PETS: allowed (additional rent $50/month per pet)



WELCOME HOME

Newly-renovated, end-unit row house with plenty of windows/natural light. Brand new kitchen with energy-star rated appliances; open living space; beautiful hardwood floors. Huge deck (furnished with outdoor seating set), great for relaxation or entertainment.



NEIGHBORHOOD

Walk score of 94! The apartment is 10 minutes walk from either the Petworth or Columbia Heights metro, and 10 minutes walk from multiple grocery stores, two dog parks, Target, Best Buy, Marshall, steps from Call Your Mother, Bad Saint, Thip Khao, etc.



NEXT STEPS

Reply to the ad to book a VIRTUAL tour and apply online. Once you are approved, you can tour the house in person before signing the lease, or e-sign the lease. After signing your lease, submit payment for security deposit and first month's prorated rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258437

Property Id 258437



(RLNE5723962)