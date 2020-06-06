648 Lamont St NW.

Amenities
Fully renovated house in central Columbia Heights - Property Id: 258437
UTILITIES: Water & internet included; tenant pays electricity, gas
PARKING: Off-Street Parking (TWO spots)
WASHER/DRYER: In unit
PETS: allowed (additional rent $50/month per pet)
WELCOME HOME
Newly-renovated, end-unit row house with plenty of windows/natural light. Brand new kitchen with energy-star rated appliances; open living space; beautiful hardwood floors. Huge deck (furnished with outdoor seating set), great for relaxation or entertainment.
NEIGHBORHOOD
Walk score of 94! The apartment is 10 minutes walk from either the Petworth or Columbia Heights metro, and 10 minutes walk from multiple grocery stores, two dog parks, Target, Best Buy, Marshall, steps from Call Your Mother, Bad Saint, Thip Khao, etc.
NEXT STEPS
Reply to the ad to book a VIRTUAL tour and apply online. Once you are approved, you can tour the house in person before signing the lease, or e-sign the lease. After signing your lease, submit payment for security deposit and first month's prorated rent.
