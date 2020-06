Amenities

dishwasher all utils included recently renovated walk in closets elevator microwave

Steps from Rock Creek Park!Enjoy this charming Art-Decco Style apartment.Natural Sunlight 1 bedroom +1 den apartment.Convert the Den into an office or a Second BedroomUpdated Kitchen with Swinging-hinged Door.Spacious Master Bedroom with a large Walk-In Closet!ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (gas, electric, heat, water, trash, WIFI and CABLE)!Bikeshare across the street with easy access to metro transportation to Red and Green lines.