Washington, DC
636 Pickford Pl NE
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

636 Pickford Pl NE

636 Pickford Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

636 Pickford Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Pretty on Pickford! Steps from H St & Union Station! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom charming rowhome is such a rare find in the city! Upon entry you'll notice the large, spacious floor plan and tons of windows, giving this space plenty of natural light. High ceilings, custom finishes, and freshly painted walls make this house instantly feel like home. In the kitchen, you'll find full-size appliances and tons of cabinet space - perfect for cooking up your favorite meal. A private, gated entrance with a fenced in patio rounds out the first floor nicely.

The charm and uniqueness continue upstairs where you'll find two spacious bedrooms that can each fit a king size bed. There is a historic, nonfunctioning fireplace that adds incredible charm to the second bedroom. Each room features tons of windows, exceptional closet space, and share a washer/dryer located in the full bathroom.

This unit is close to everything you need - including the brand new Whole Foods located right on H Street for all your grocery needs, a bike share station around the corner, and the Northeast library branch just 3 blocks away. Enjoy everything H ST has to offer - head over to Queen Vic or Smith Commons for drinks or grab a quick bite to eat at &Pizza. Feeling indulgent? Enjoy a chili-cheese covered half-smoke at Ben's Chilli Bowl! Wanting a different neighborhood vibe? Walk on down to Eastern Market for street vendors or head to Union Station for easy access in and out of the city!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas as well as a $100 flat fee for water per month. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4757851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Pickford Pl NE have any available units?
636 Pickford Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 636 Pickford Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
636 Pickford Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Pickford Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 636 Pickford Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 636 Pickford Pl NE offer parking?
No, 636 Pickford Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 636 Pickford Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Pickford Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Pickford Pl NE have a pool?
No, 636 Pickford Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 636 Pickford Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 636 Pickford Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Pickford Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Pickford Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Pickford Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Pickford Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
