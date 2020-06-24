636 Pickford Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Pretty on Pickford! Steps from H St & Union Station! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom charming rowhome is such a rare find in the city! Upon entry you'll notice the large, spacious floor plan and tons of windows, giving this space plenty of natural light. High ceilings, custom finishes, and freshly painted walls make this house instantly feel like home. In the kitchen, you'll find full-size appliances and tons of cabinet space - perfect for cooking up your favorite meal. A private, gated entrance with a fenced in patio rounds out the first floor nicely.



The charm and uniqueness continue upstairs where you'll find two spacious bedrooms that can each fit a king size bed. There is a historic, nonfunctioning fireplace that adds incredible charm to the second bedroom. Each room features tons of windows, exceptional closet space, and share a washer/dryer located in the full bathroom.



This unit is close to everything you need - including the brand new Whole Foods located right on H Street for all your grocery needs, a bike share station around the corner, and the Northeast library branch just 3 blocks away. Enjoy everything H ST has to offer - head over to Queen Vic or Smith Commons for drinks or grab a quick bite to eat at &Pizza. Feeling indulgent? Enjoy a chili-cheese covered half-smoke at Ben's Chilli Bowl! Wanting a different neighborhood vibe? Walk on down to Eastern Market for street vendors or head to Union Station for easy access in and out of the city!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas as well as a $100 flat fee for water per month. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4757851)