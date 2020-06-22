634 I Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

The Annie Bell room is a private room in The Ivy Mansion at Dupont Circle that is a 3-min walk to the metro station (red line). It has a queen-size Tempur-Pedic bed with massage functions, marble-top writing desk, large modern leather lounge chair and LCD flat screen tv. This east-facing room is on the second floor; the hall bath is immediately just outside the room and is for the use of the rooms occupant.



The rent includes full access to shared furnished living and dining rooms, kitchen, and back deck. The extra-large capacity washer/dryer is in a 3rd floor hallway closet. Cost of utilities,cable and wifi is covered through an additional fee and there is a move out cleaning fee (sublet.com prohibits dollars amount in the description so I will include the reasonable fees when replying to interested parties).



The Ivy Mansion at Dupont Circle is an elegantly renovated, modern and warmly furnished brownstone town home. CAC/heat and heart-of-pine hardwood floors run throughout.



Located only 1 block from Connecticut Avenue amid art galleries, restaurants, shops and embassies, and a mere 2 blocks to Dupont Metro on the Red Line (3-MIN WALK AWAY!), as well as to a dry cleaners, and 24-hour drugstore. Grocery is 4 blocks away. FREE GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY & GU HOSPITAL SHUTTLE 2 BLOCKS AWAY. White House is a 25-minute walk away.