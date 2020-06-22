All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

634 I Street NW

634 I Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

634 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
The Annie Bell room is a private room in The Ivy Mansion at Dupont Circle that is a 3-min walk to the metro station (red line). It has a queen-size Tempur-Pedic bed with massage functions, marble-top writing desk, large modern leather lounge chair and LCD flat screen tv. This east-facing room is on the second floor; the hall bath is immediately just outside the room and is for the use of the rooms occupant.

The rent includes full access to shared furnished living and dining rooms, kitchen, and back deck. The extra-large capacity washer/dryer is in a 3rd floor hallway closet. Cost of utilities,cable and wifi is covered through an additional fee and there is a move out cleaning fee (sublet.com prohibits dollars amount in the description so I will include the reasonable fees when replying to interested parties).

The Ivy Mansion at Dupont Circle is an elegantly renovated, modern and warmly furnished brownstone town home. CAC/heat and heart-of-pine hardwood floors run throughout.

Located only 1 block from Connecticut Avenue amid art galleries, restaurants, shops and embassies, and a mere 2 blocks to Dupont Metro on the Red Line (3-MIN WALK AWAY!), as well as to a dry cleaners, and 24-hour drugstore. Grocery is 4 blocks away. FREE GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY & GU HOSPITAL SHUTTLE 2 BLOCKS AWAY. White House is a 25-minute walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 I Street NW have any available units?
634 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 I Street NW have?
Some of 634 I Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
634 I Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 I Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 634 I Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 634 I Street NW offer parking?
No, 634 I Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 634 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 I Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 634 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 634 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 634 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 634 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
