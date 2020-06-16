6315 7th Street NW

Amenities

Beautiful Row Home in Brightwood - Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this gorgeous row home in Brightwood. It is a walker/commuters paradise. Walking distance to multiple metro rails, and on major bus routes, walk to shopping and bars and restaurants too numerous to mention. The new Super Walmart on Georgia avenue is less than a 10 minute walk. The home has hardwood floors throughout the upper two levels, fresh paint and washer and dryer in the unit. TWO off street parking spaces in the back of the home. This home is priced to lease, please contact Chris Cunningham at 301-232-6132 to arrange a viewing.



(RLNE4560255)