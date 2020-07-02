All apartments in Washington
626 Independence Ave SE #201

626 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

626 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
626 Independence Ave SE #201 Available 12/03/19 Cozy One-Bedroom + Den Only Steps From the Capitol! - This adorable apartment is the perfect escape for the classic Washingtonian. Located only a few blocks from the Capitol, this space will eliminate your commute, and the time you save can be spent unwinding in this homey living room! The home features gorgeous hardwoods floors, with large windows especially in the living room. The kitchen is nicely tucked away, but not too much, so the space flows nicely! The bedroom provides yet another escape, as well as plenty of space.

Perfectly situated, this condo provides you access to an abundance of restaurants, bars, and entertainment. A DC favorite, Eastern Market, offers fresh produce, local vendors, and seasonal events every day except for Mondays. Also, vendors set up an open-air market Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday! Barracks Row is only a few blocks away and offers a large strip of restaurants and bars such as Rose's Luxury, Spring Mill Bread, Nooshi, and Ambar. We, the Pizza, from celebrity chef Spike Mendelson, is just around the corner and the historic H Street corridor is easily accessible from the property. The Eastern Market Metro Station is only four blocks away (a quick 7-minute walk), along with several bus stops around the corner. Don't miss out on this unsurpassable location!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity and gas. Washer/dryer is in unit. Dogs are welcome!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4441103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Independence Ave SE #201 have any available units?
626 Independence Ave SE #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 626 Independence Ave SE #201 currently offering any rent specials?
626 Independence Ave SE #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Independence Ave SE #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 Independence Ave SE #201 is pet friendly.
Does 626 Independence Ave SE #201 offer parking?
No, 626 Independence Ave SE #201 does not offer parking.
Does 626 Independence Ave SE #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 Independence Ave SE #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Independence Ave SE #201 have a pool?
No, 626 Independence Ave SE #201 does not have a pool.
Does 626 Independence Ave SE #201 have accessible units?
No, 626 Independence Ave SE #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Independence Ave SE #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Independence Ave SE #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Independence Ave SE #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Independence Ave SE #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

