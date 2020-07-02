Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

626 Independence Ave SE #201 Available 12/03/19 Cozy One-Bedroom + Den Only Steps From the Capitol! - This adorable apartment is the perfect escape for the classic Washingtonian. Located only a few blocks from the Capitol, this space will eliminate your commute, and the time you save can be spent unwinding in this homey living room! The home features gorgeous hardwoods floors, with large windows especially in the living room. The kitchen is nicely tucked away, but not too much, so the space flows nicely! The bedroom provides yet another escape, as well as plenty of space.



Perfectly situated, this condo provides you access to an abundance of restaurants, bars, and entertainment. A DC favorite, Eastern Market, offers fresh produce, local vendors, and seasonal events every day except for Mondays. Also, vendors set up an open-air market Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday! Barracks Row is only a few blocks away and offers a large strip of restaurants and bars such as Rose's Luxury, Spring Mill Bread, Nooshi, and Ambar. We, the Pizza, from celebrity chef Spike Mendelson, is just around the corner and the historic H Street corridor is easily accessible from the property. The Eastern Market Metro Station is only four blocks away (a quick 7-minute walk), along with several bus stops around the corner. Don't miss out on this unsurpassable location!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity and gas. Washer/dryer is in unit. Dogs are welcome!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4441103)