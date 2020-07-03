All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

625 Gresham Pl NW

625 Gresham Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

625 Gresham Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Howard University

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Rowhome Walking Distance to Columbia Heights, Petworth & Shaw! - Welcome home to your fabulously renovated rowhome located less than a mile to 3 super fun neighborhoods!

The upper level features 2 bedrooms each with their own full bathroom. The main level offers a living space, dining area and exquisite kitchen with granite counters, 42" maple wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. For even more room, the basement offers another living space, storage room and laundry area. As a bonus the basement comes with a pullout couch.

While you'll definitely fall in love with the location and the interior, what will seal the deal for you is the included parking space behind the property.

To see this home, please email (no phone calls thank you) Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Sorry, no pets
No smoking
Residents responsible for water, gas & electric
Renter's insurance policy required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5414910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Gresham Pl NW have any available units?
625 Gresham Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Gresham Pl NW have?
Some of 625 Gresham Pl NW's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Gresham Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
625 Gresham Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Gresham Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 625 Gresham Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 625 Gresham Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 625 Gresham Pl NW offers parking.
Does 625 Gresham Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Gresham Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Gresham Pl NW have a pool?
No, 625 Gresham Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 625 Gresham Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 625 Gresham Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Gresham Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Gresham Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.

