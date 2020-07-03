625 Gresham Pl NW

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Rowhome Walking Distance to Columbia Heights, Petworth & Shaw! - Welcome home to your fabulously renovated rowhome located less than a mile to 3 super fun neighborhoods!



The upper level features 2 bedrooms each with their own full bathroom. The main level offers a living space, dining area and exquisite kitchen with granite counters, 42" maple wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. For even more room, the basement offers another living space, storage room and laundry area. As a bonus the basement comes with a pullout couch.



While you'll definitely fall in love with the location and the interior, what will seal the deal for you is the included parking space behind the property.



To see this home, please email (no phone calls thank you) Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Sorry, no pets

No smoking

Residents responsible for water, gas & electric

Renter's insurance policy required



No Pets Allowed



