622 Keefer Place Nw
622 Keefer Place Nw

622 Keefer Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

622 Keefer Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully equipped modern kitchen, ready for move-in, featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All amenities including Central AC, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, Iron/board, high-speed internet. You will find hardwood floors, exposed brick and recessed lighting throughout this tastefully decorated home. 2 light-filled bedrooms each with its own marble and stone bathroom. One Queen-size bed and one full-size bed. Guest half-bathroom/ powder room on the first floor. Relax at the end of your day on the private rear deck or grill outside in the large enclosed backyard. Wake up enjoying your morning coffee on the front porch. Parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Keefer Place Nw have any available units?
622 Keefer Place Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Keefer Place Nw have?
Some of 622 Keefer Place Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Keefer Place Nw currently offering any rent specials?
622 Keefer Place Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Keefer Place Nw pet-friendly?
No, 622 Keefer Place Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 622 Keefer Place Nw offer parking?
Yes, 622 Keefer Place Nw offers parking.
Does 622 Keefer Place Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 Keefer Place Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Keefer Place Nw have a pool?
No, 622 Keefer Place Nw does not have a pool.
Does 622 Keefer Place Nw have accessible units?
No, 622 Keefer Place Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Keefer Place Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Keefer Place Nw has units with dishwashers.

