622 Keefer Place Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Fully equipped modern kitchen, ready for move-in, featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All amenities including Central AC, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, Iron/board, high-speed internet. You will find hardwood floors, exposed brick and recessed lighting throughout this tastefully decorated home. 2 light-filled bedrooms each with its own marble and stone bathroom. One Queen-size bed and one full-size bed. Guest half-bathroom/ powder room on the first floor. Relax at the end of your day on the private rear deck or grill outside in the large enclosed backyard. Wake up enjoying your morning coffee on the front porch. Parking available.