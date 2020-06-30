All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

616 E STREET NW

616 E Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

616 E Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
1BD/1BA with private balcony, hardwood floors, granite & SS kitchen w/breakfast bar, in-unit washer/dryer. Onsite rental parking is available. Amenities include: rooftop pool/deck, gym, 24hr concierge, movie room, club/billiards room. Fantastic downtown location 2 blocks to the National Mall & Chinatown Metros. Unit is currently occupied and showings will need to be scheduled directly with Listing Agent. All applicants will apply with GCAAR application AND Cozy.co. Please email Listing Agent for video!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 E STREET NW have any available units?
616 E STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 E STREET NW have?
Some of 616 E STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 E STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
616 E STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 E STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 616 E STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 616 E STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 616 E STREET NW offers parking.
Does 616 E STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 E STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 E STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 616 E STREET NW has a pool.
Does 616 E STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 616 E STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 616 E STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 E STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

