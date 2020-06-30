616 E STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool pool table

1BD/1BA with private balcony, hardwood floors, granite & SS kitchen w/breakfast bar, in-unit washer/dryer. Onsite rental parking is available. Amenities include: rooftop pool/deck, gym, 24hr concierge, movie room, club/billiards room. Fantastic downtown location 2 blocks to the National Mall & Chinatown Metros. Unit is currently occupied and showings will need to be scheduled directly with Listing Agent. All applicants will apply with GCAAR application AND Cozy.co. Please email Listing Agent for video!