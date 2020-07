Amenities

This is a newly renovated accommodation in the heart of DC, steps away from the infamous H Street Corridor. H Street NE is a tight-knit neighborhood with an artsy vibe, quirky bars, hip eateries and independent designer shops.



Newly renovated modern 1 BR 1 BA apartment in basement of townhouse. This home features a secure, private entrance, beautiful porcelain tile floors fully furnished. Wifi and electricity are included in the price.