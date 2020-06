Amenities

patio / balcony gym clubhouse

Located in the luxury Aspen Apartments, this unit offers everything from a stellar location to awesome amenities.Get cozy in the fireside lounge, chat it up with friends and enjoy the rooftop terrace view, and sweat it out in the first-class fitness center. When its time to leave the compound, enjoy close proximity to Metro stations, the National Mall, and your choice of restaurants, bars, and cafs.