613 G St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

Spacious, beautifully furnished one-bedroom basement apartment with good natural light. 800 square feet total. Full kitchen, washer/dryer in unit. Tons of closet space. Dishes, cookware, flat screen TV provided. Just bring your own sheets and towels, and youre all set!



Great location! Perfect for getting around DC. Live near the world-class waterfront, District Wharf. Restaurants, music venues, shops and more just down the street!



Walk to LEnfant Plaza and Waterfront Metro stations, National Mall and museums, health clubs, Arena Stage theater. Ten minutes from downtown, White House, U.S. Capitol, Penn Quarter, Nationals Stadium, Pentagon, I-295 and I-395, National Airport, nightlife. Safe, quiet neighborhood.



Utilities and WiFi included. Sorry, no smoking or pets.