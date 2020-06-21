605 Longfellow St Nw

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious house with modern conveniences available for rent in Petworth/Brightwood neighborhood. This 1950's DC row house sits proudly above Longfellow Street in a great location with a Very Walkable score of 81 and convenient biking and public transportation options. This 3 level stately row home has a welcoming front porch and a beautiful flat back yard, lots of space, including a dining room, living room, sunroom/ office and a wonderful deck. Inside you will find nicely updated hardwood floors, a spacious bedroom to include a walk-in closet leaving the current bathroom to be shared by the two other spacious bedrooms. The lower level with a separate entry has a living room, full bath and 2 bedrooms. The entire interior just repainted and nicely updated. Back yard is being remodeled at the moment: one parking space will be expanded to two in the rear of the house. Minutes from The Parks (www.theparksdc.com), Fort Totten and Petworth metro stations! The price does not include utilities. Application online costs $55, credit check required. The landlord warmly welcomes section 8 renters.