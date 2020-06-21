All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

605 Longfellow St Nw

605 Longfellow Street Northwest · (571) 224-3349
Location

605 Longfellow Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,990

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1939 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Beautiful and spacious house with modern conveniences available for rent in Petworth/Brightwood neighborhood. This 1950's DC row house sits proudly above Longfellow Street in a great location with a Very Walkable score of 81 and convenient biking and public transportation options. This 3 level stately row home has a welcoming front porch and a beautiful flat back yard, lots of space, including a dining room, living room, sunroom/ office and a wonderful deck. Inside you will find nicely updated hardwood floors, a spacious bedroom to include a walk-in closet leaving the current bathroom to be shared by the two other spacious bedrooms. The lower level with a separate entry has a living room, full bath and 2 bedrooms. The entire interior just repainted and nicely updated. Back yard is being remodeled at the moment: one parking space will be expanded to two in the rear of the house. Minutes from The Parks (www.theparksdc.com), Fort Totten and Petworth metro stations! The price does not include utilities. Application online costs $55, credit check required. The landlord warmly welcomes section 8 renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Longfellow St Nw have any available units?
605 Longfellow St Nw has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Longfellow St Nw have?
Some of 605 Longfellow St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Longfellow St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
605 Longfellow St Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Longfellow St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Longfellow St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 605 Longfellow St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 605 Longfellow St Nw does offer parking.
Does 605 Longfellow St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Longfellow St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Longfellow St Nw have a pool?
No, 605 Longfellow St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 605 Longfellow St Nw have accessible units?
No, 605 Longfellow St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Longfellow St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Longfellow St Nw has units with dishwashers.
