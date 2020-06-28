605 4TH PLACE SW

Amenities

Rowhome in the heart of Southwest on private side street. Classically stunning 3 bedroom/3bath with spacious floor plan and fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, updated owner's suite with walk-in closet and guest suite baths. Outdoor space - 2 balconies and private back patio. Attached garage parking. Just steps from SW Waterfront with plentiful restaurants, shops, the Anthem, and more! Blocks away from Safeway and the metro.