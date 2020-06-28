All apartments in Washington
Location

605 4th Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Rowhome in the heart of Southwest on private side street. Classically stunning 3 bedroom/3bath with spacious floor plan and fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, updated owner's suite with walk-in closet and guest suite baths. Outdoor space - 2 balconies and private back patio. Attached garage parking. Just steps from SW Waterfront with plentiful restaurants, shops, the Anthem, and more! Blocks away from Safeway and the metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 4TH PLACE SW have any available units?
605 4TH PLACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 4TH PLACE SW have?
Some of 605 4TH PLACE SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 4TH PLACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
605 4TH PLACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 4TH PLACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 605 4TH PLACE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 605 4TH PLACE SW offer parking?
Yes, 605 4TH PLACE SW offers parking.
Does 605 4TH PLACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 4TH PLACE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 4TH PLACE SW have a pool?
No, 605 4TH PLACE SW does not have a pool.
Does 605 4TH PLACE SW have accessible units?
No, 605 4TH PLACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 605 4TH PLACE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 4TH PLACE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
