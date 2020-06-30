604 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Amenities

Charming 1 Bedroom condo in the Capitol Hill Historic District. One block to Capitol South metro station. Available February 1, 2020 (some flexibility). This condo is not a basement apartment. It is located on the second floor of an historic Capitol Hill building. The condo is completely furnished and includes all utilities in the price. No hidden costs. Hardwood floors and large windows in the living and bedroom let in lots of light. Air conditioned. The kitchen has all cooking items including disposal, microwave, stove, toaster, pots, pans, coffee maker, glasses, flatware, cutlery, etc. Price includes a 36 flat screen basic cable TV, DVD player, and internet. Linens and towels provided. Coin operated laundry room in the building. Plenty of on-street parking with a DC parking permit. Free visitor parking pass.



Capitol Hill was voted one of the 10 best neighborhoods in the US and is very safe. Lovely residential street. One block to Capitol South metro. Within a short walk are coffee shops, 3 parks, banks, post office, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, and Trader Joes. Walk to Pennsylvania Avenue and Barracks Row restaurants, shop at the Eastern Market. Two blocks from the House of Representatives office buildings and Library of Congress. Two blocks to the Capitol. Walk to all museums on the Mall. Walk to Nationals Stadium and Yards Park.

