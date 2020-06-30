All apartments in Washington
604 Pennsylvania Ave NW
604 Pennsylvania Ave NW

604 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

604 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
internet access
Charming 1 Bedroom condo in the Capitol Hill Historic District. One block to Capitol South metro station. Available February 1, 2020 (some flexibility). This condo is not a basement apartment. It is located on the second floor of an historic Capitol Hill building. The condo is completely furnished and includes all utilities in the price. No hidden costs. Hardwood floors and large windows in the living and bedroom let in lots of light. Air conditioned. The kitchen has all cooking items including disposal, microwave, stove, toaster, pots, pans, coffee maker, glasses, flatware, cutlery, etc. Price includes a 36 flat screen basic cable TV, DVD player, and internet. Linens and towels provided. Coin operated laundry room in the building. Plenty of on-street parking with a DC parking permit. Free visitor parking pass.

Capitol Hill was voted one of the 10 best neighborhoods in the US and is very safe. Lovely residential street. One block to Capitol South metro. Within a short walk are coffee shops, 3 parks, banks, post office, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, and Trader Joes. Walk to Pennsylvania Avenue and Barracks Row restaurants, shop at the Eastern Market. Two blocks from the House of Representatives office buildings and Library of Congress. Two blocks to the Capitol. Walk to all museums on the Mall. Walk to Nationals Stadium and Yards Park.
Contact Mary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
604 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW have?
Some of 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
604 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW offers parking.
Does 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
No, 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

