Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Flawless renovation of a classic rowhome. The property features gleaming hardwood floors on the lower leven, washer/dryer in unit, a deck and parking pad out back, and a recently updated kitchen. Around the corner from the Bloomingdale farmer's market, U St nightlight, Shaw restaurants, and easy access to metro and bike paths. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Utilities are a tenant responsibility.