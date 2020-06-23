All apartments in Washington
602 15th Street NW

602 15th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

602 15th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
bike storage
internet access
rent controlled
Community Amenities

Enjoy a healthy lifestyle in one of our smoke-free buildings
Gorgeous landscaped courtyard with benches and scenic walkway
Additional storage available including bike storage
Dry cleaning pickup available
Two Year Lease with Rate Lock

Residential neighborhood featuring beautiful landscaping and reliable trees Abundant parking options. Off-street parking and reserved parking available Controlled-access community.
Pet-friendly apartments - Cats and dogs are welcome, two-pet max per apartment
24-hour laundry facilities. Conveniently located in every building
Security Deposit Early Refund Program

Apartment Amenities

Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
All apartments under DC rent-control program
Upgraded eat-in kitchens with GE appliances, frost-free refrigerators, gas ovens, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers, disposals and stainless steel sinks
Central heat, air-conditioning, and ceiling fans*
Hardwood flooring or plush wall-to-wall carpeting
Energy-efficient windows

All utilities included!
Unique Art Deco style archways and high ceilings with crown molding
Spacious pantries, linen and walk-in closets*
Art Deco style baths with pedestal sinks
High-speed Internet access and cable TV available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 15th Street NW have any available units?
602 15th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 15th Street NW have?
Some of 602 15th Street NW's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 15th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
602 15th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 15th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 602 15th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 602 15th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 602 15th Street NW offers parking.
Does 602 15th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 15th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 15th Street NW have a pool?
No, 602 15th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 602 15th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 602 15th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 602 15th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 15th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
