601 BARNES STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Spectacular 3 Level Townhome Built in 2016 with 2 Car Garage! Catch this lovely home while it lasts! Three-story townhouse includes three bedrooms (3 bedrooms on the third level) and office/bonus room on the entry-level, two full baths (1 on lower level), one-half bath, Gourmet Kitchen, Upgraded Appliances, Sliding Glass Door Leading to the deck. Washer/Dryer, Recessed Lighting, Alarm System and much more! Schedule a showing! Video Link Tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgK8HAVa5uY&t=14s**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**