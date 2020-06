Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Lovely one owner home renovated and ready for some one new to lovingly take care of it. Three bedrooms, one bath up. LL has family room and full bath. Main level has gorgeous kitchen opening on to sun-filled family room. A den, separate dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace complete the picture. Large level rear yard with carport.