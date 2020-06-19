Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 Available 07/08/20 Stylish & Sophisticated in Sixteenth Street Heights! - This 2-bedroom, 2 full bath dream condo is located in a lovely boutique building on 14th Street! Featuring gorgeous wood flooring, large windows, and designer lighting throughout, this unit won't last!



Walk in to find the living and kitchen area which has beautiful wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and premium gas range. The open concept living area is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee before work or evening glass of wine with friends. The living room is accented by high ceilings, wood flooring, and recessed lighting. Head down the hall to find the first bedroom which is a nice size and has a private balcony. The master bedroom features a spacious and modern ensuite bath and a great amount of storage. Additional highlights include central heat & AC, and in-unit washer/dryer.



Located near Nest favorites Moreland's Taven and Anxo Cidery & Tasting Room, this beautiful two-bedroom condo is perfect for anyone looking to live in a quiet yet vibrant part of Washington DC. With a bus stop a few steps outside the building and four blocks to Military Road (direct access to Chevy Chase and Friendship Heights), it will be a breeze navigating the city. On the border with Petworth & Brightwood, there won't be a dull moment with restaurants and shops that the neighborhood offers. Just a 9-minute walk to Walmart and other local minimarts nearby, this apartment is conveniently situated for your basic needs!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Water is included in the rent. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas and cable/internet. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5788797)