All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402

5511 Colorado Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5511 Colorado Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 Available 07/08/20 Stylish & Sophisticated in Sixteenth Street Heights! - This 2-bedroom, 2 full bath dream condo is located in a lovely boutique building on 14th Street! Featuring gorgeous wood flooring, large windows, and designer lighting throughout, this unit won't last!

Walk in to find the living and kitchen area which has beautiful wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and premium gas range. The open concept living area is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee before work or evening glass of wine with friends. The living room is accented by high ceilings, wood flooring, and recessed lighting. Head down the hall to find the first bedroom which is a nice size and has a private balcony. The master bedroom features a spacious and modern ensuite bath and a great amount of storage. Additional highlights include central heat & AC, and in-unit washer/dryer.

Located near Nest favorites Moreland's Taven and Anxo Cidery & Tasting Room, this beautiful two-bedroom condo is perfect for anyone looking to live in a quiet yet vibrant part of Washington DC. With a bus stop a few steps outside the building and four blocks to Military Road (direct access to Chevy Chase and Friendship Heights), it will be a breeze navigating the city. On the border with Petworth & Brightwood, there won't be a dull moment with restaurants and shops that the neighborhood offers. Just a 9-minute walk to Walmart and other local minimarts nearby, this apartment is conveniently situated for your basic needs!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Water is included in the rent. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas and cable/internet. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5788797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 have any available units?
5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 have?
Some of 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 is pet friendly.
Does 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 offer parking?
No, 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 does not offer parking.
Does 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 have a pool?
No, 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 have accessible units?
No, 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5511 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 402 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University