Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

549 45th st NE Unit B

549 45th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

549 45th St NE, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit Unit B Available 09/01/19 Independent One Bedroom English Basement apartment - Property Id: 128201

Beautiful, spacious, & naturally well-lit, recently renovated fully furnished English basement apartment short walk from 2 metro stations in the blue, orange & silver line (10 min walk to Minnesota Avenue & Benning Road). Conveniently located only 15 min from a Safeway, CVS, USPS, banks, restaurants, etc.
Short metro ride to Eastern Market for night life, restaurants, farmers market (20 min), bus ride to Union Station where UDC Community College and G-town Law school are located (30 min), 20 min bus ride to trendy H St Corridor, and only 35 min by metro to the National Mall and Smithsonian Museums. Reasonable 45 min metro commute to Downtown DC (GWH, GWU, White House, World Bank, IMF).
The one bedroom apartment has queen bed, TV, equipped kitchen, WiFi, in a friendly neighborhood natural light, tile floors, new cabinets, granite tops and new appliances including in unit washer/dryer!
Short walk to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, Recreation Center, Walking Trails
Utilities included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128201p
Property Id 128201

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

