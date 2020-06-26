549 45th st NE Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Unit Unit B Available 09/01/19 Independent One Bedroom English Basement apartment - Property Id: 128201



Beautiful, spacious, & naturally well-lit, recently renovated fully furnished English basement apartment short walk from 2 metro stations in the blue, orange & silver line (10 min walk to Minnesota Avenue & Benning Road). Conveniently located only 15 min from a Safeway, CVS, USPS, banks, restaurants, etc.

Short metro ride to Eastern Market for night life, restaurants, farmers market (20 min), bus ride to Union Station where UDC Community College and G-town Law school are located (30 min), 20 min bus ride to trendy H St Corridor, and only 35 min by metro to the National Mall and Smithsonian Museums. Reasonable 45 min metro commute to Downtown DC (GWH, GWU, White House, World Bank, IMF).

The one bedroom apartment has queen bed, TV, equipped kitchen, WiFi, in a friendly neighborhood natural light, tile floors, new cabinets, granite tops and new appliances including in unit washer/dryer!

Short walk to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, Recreation Center, Walking Trails

Utilities included.

No Pets Allowed



