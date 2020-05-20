All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5439 Sherier Place Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5439 Sherier Place Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5439 Sherier Place Northwest

5439 Sherier Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5439 Sherier Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
On a corner lot in the sought after Palisades neighborhood of DC. Enjoy the ease of city life away from all the hustle & bustle in this renovated raised brick rambler. Entertain to your hearts content in this 1800 sq. ft, 4BD/3BA home. A gourmet chefs kitchen awaiting your 5 star meals boasts Stainless Steel WOLF appliances including a 6 burner gas stove and hood, subzero fridge, and dishwasher. With 2 wood burning fireplaces, a large living room, family room and dining area, you~re fit to host the masses. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level, laundry room, and a stunningly landscaped exterior includes a fully fenced courtyard. Large master suite with a walk-in closet and a luxurious spa-like bathroom. 1 car garage with ample more space on a private driveway.

Minutes to Downtown, Georgetown and Chevy Chase, enjoy a multitude of restaurants from all parts of the world, entertainment, nightlife and some of the best shopping around.

**All applicants must include copy of DLs with applications.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23312

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4628179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 Sherier Place Northwest have any available units?
5439 Sherier Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5439 Sherier Place Northwest have?
Some of 5439 Sherier Place Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 Sherier Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5439 Sherier Place Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 Sherier Place Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5439 Sherier Place Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5439 Sherier Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5439 Sherier Place Northwest does offer parking.
Does 5439 Sherier Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5439 Sherier Place Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 Sherier Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 5439 Sherier Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5439 Sherier Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5439 Sherier Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 Sherier Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5439 Sherier Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian Park
2445 15th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University