5439 Sherier Place Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

On a corner lot in the sought after Palisades neighborhood of DC. Enjoy the ease of city life away from all the hustle & bustle in this renovated raised brick rambler. Entertain to your hearts content in this 1800 sq. ft, 4BD/3BA home. A gourmet chefs kitchen awaiting your 5 star meals boasts Stainless Steel WOLF appliances including a 6 burner gas stove and hood, subzero fridge, and dishwasher. With 2 wood burning fireplaces, a large living room, family room and dining area, you~re fit to host the masses. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level, laundry room, and a stunningly landscaped exterior includes a fully fenced courtyard. Large master suite with a walk-in closet and a luxurious spa-like bathroom. 1 car garage with ample more space on a private driveway.



Minutes to Downtown, Georgetown and Chevy Chase, enjoy a multitude of restaurants from all parts of the world, entertainment, nightlife and some of the best shopping around.



**All applicants must include copy of DLs with applications.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23312



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4628179)