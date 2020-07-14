5430 North Capitol Street Northwest.

Amenities

3 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms available in Fort Totten, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished. Available now!



This beautiful house is located in Fort Totten neighborhood, close to the Fort Totten metro station and a few blocks from prime entertainment. The property is steps away from Wal-Mart and close to museums.



Space is comfortably appointed with:

- 1 king-size bed, 2 queen-size beds

- High-speed WiFi

- Dining area

- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning



- Professional Cleaning between Residents

- Smart TV

- Fully equipped chef's kitchen

- Parking for 1 provided

- Onsite washer + dryer

- Fast Wifi w/ comfortable workspace

- 0.5 Mile to Fort Totted Station

- 28 min drive from DCA

- 5 Miles to Museums DC

- The kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, glassware, silverware, pots, and pans, etc.



- Minimum stay: 30 days

- Contact us for more details!

