All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
5430 North Capitol Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5430 North Capitol Street Northwest
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

5430 North Capitol Street Northwest

5430 North Capitol Street Northwest · (301) 456-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brightwood - Manor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5430 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 16

$3,397

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
3 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms available in Fort Totten, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished. Available now!

This beautiful house is located in Fort Totten neighborhood, close to the Fort Totten metro station and a few blocks from prime entertainment. The property is steps away from Wal-Mart and close to museums.

Space is comfortably appointed with:
- 1 king-size bed, 2 queen-size beds
- High-speed WiFi
- Dining area
- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning

- Professional Cleaning between Residents
- Smart TV
- Fully equipped chef's kitchen
- Parking for 1 provided
- Onsite washer + dryer
- Fast Wifi w/ comfortable workspace
- 0.5 Mile to Fort Totted Station
- 28 min drive from DCA
- 5 Miles to Museums DC
- The kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, glassware, silverware, pots, and pans, etc.

- Minimum stay: 30 days
- Contact us for more details!
3 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms available in Fort Totten, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished. Available now!

This beautiful house is located in Fort Totten neighborhood, close to the Fort Totten metro station and a few blocks from prime entertainment. The property is steps away from Wal-Mart and close to museums.

Space is comfortably appointed with:
- 1 king-size bed, 2 queen-size beds
- High-speed WiFi
- Dining area
- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning

- Professional Cleaning between Residents
- Smart TV
- Fully equipped chef's kitchen
- Parking for 1 provided
- Onsite washer + dryer
- Fast Wifi w/ comfortable workspace
- 0.5 Mile to Fort Totted Station
- 28 min drive from DCA
- 5 Miles to Museums DC
- The kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, glassware, silverware, pots, and pans, etc.

- Minimun stay: 30 days
- Contact us for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest have any available units?
5430 North Capitol Street Northwest has a unit available for $3,397 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest have?
Some of 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5430 North Capitol Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5430 North Capitol Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Meridian Park
2445 15th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University