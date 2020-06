Amenities

Available October 1. Large, bright one bedroom for rent in the well maintained Louie condo. This corner unit has an updated bathroom and includes water, sewer, and heat. New window units keep the unit cool. Laundry room in the basement includes free drying. The Louie is in walking distance to Friendship Heights Metro with the L1/L2 bus stop right outside that goes downtown. Also, walk to restaurants, coffee shops, and retail!