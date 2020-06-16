All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5401 9th St NW Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5401 9th St NW Unit 202
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

5401 9th St NW Unit 202

5401 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5401 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
5401 9th St NW Unit 202 Available 08/08/19 Great One-Bedroom in Brightwood Park! - This great one bedroom unit is found on a beautiful treelined street in the lovely 16th Street Heights/Brightwood neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout combined with 9 1/2 foot ceilings make this space feel both spacious and grand. Walk in and instantly you'll notice the open designer kitchen with recessed lighting. With granite countertops, elegant backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, this space is ideal for the budding chef!

Exposed brick and custom paint colors add to the charm of the large open living room -- perfect for arranging your furniture any which way. You get tons of natural sunlight through the oversized windows in both the living room and bedroom. The bedroom is complete with a sleek ceiling fan, double door closets, and blackout shades! An updated bathroom and in-unit washer/dryer round out the space nicely!

This charming unit is situated just block from Georgia Ave, and 14th Street bus lines. A ten-minute drive to Silver Spring, this location allows for some peace and quiet while still affording you all the convince of city life in Washington DC. On Kennedy Street, you can dine at great spots like Taqueria Distrito Federal, Tony's Place, or Anxo. Swing by Lost Sock Coffee on your way out the door! You can find basketball courts and football fields just a five-minute walk away at the Emery Recreation Center. Head a bit further to Rock Creek Park for nearby tennis, soccer, and horseback riding facilities -- not to mention a great place to run!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Cats welcome!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4978894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 have any available units?
5401 9th St NW Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 have?
Some of 5401 9th St NW Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
5401 9th St NW Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 9th St NW Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University