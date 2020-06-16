Amenities

5401 9th St NW Unit 202 Available 08/08/19 Great One-Bedroom in Brightwood Park! - This great one bedroom unit is found on a beautiful treelined street in the lovely 16th Street Heights/Brightwood neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout combined with 9 1/2 foot ceilings make this space feel both spacious and grand. Walk in and instantly you'll notice the open designer kitchen with recessed lighting. With granite countertops, elegant backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, this space is ideal for the budding chef!



Exposed brick and custom paint colors add to the charm of the large open living room -- perfect for arranging your furniture any which way. You get tons of natural sunlight through the oversized windows in both the living room and bedroom. The bedroom is complete with a sleek ceiling fan, double door closets, and blackout shades! An updated bathroom and in-unit washer/dryer round out the space nicely!



This charming unit is situated just block from Georgia Ave, and 14th Street bus lines. A ten-minute drive to Silver Spring, this location allows for some peace and quiet while still affording you all the convince of city life in Washington DC. On Kennedy Street, you can dine at great spots like Taqueria Distrito Federal, Tony's Place, or Anxo. Swing by Lost Sock Coffee on your way out the door! You can find basketball courts and football fields just a five-minute walk away at the Emery Recreation Center. Head a bit further to Rock Creek Park for nearby tennis, soccer, and horseback riding facilities -- not to mention a great place to run!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Cats welcome!



No Dogs Allowed



