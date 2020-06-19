534 Irving St NW Upper Unit (1F+2F)

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Gorgeous Home in Columbia Heights Avail Mid-Summer - Property Id: 93056



A Gorgeous Urban Oasis 3BR/1BA Row Home (upper unit) for Rent Starting Late July/Early August 2019 in a diverse, safe and quaint community. Convenient location ~ within a short walking distance are grocery stores, Metro and bustling 14th St in Columbia Heights. Renting this unit encompasses "2 levels of living spaces" plus front, back yards and living/dining rooms.



Other Features: 1) a big patio and back yard 2) CAC, heating, washer/dryer, appliances 3) plenty of street parking or an off-street parking space with a fee.



Rent is $3,250/month + utilities (currently $250/mo extra for 3 tenants) & fees.12-month lease required for the first year with an application fee per adult. Security deposit 1 month's rent. * Min. annual incomes required at $120k+ to get qualified for the application criteria.*



IDEAL RESIDENTS: We're looking for good tenants who are friendly, quiet, clean and responsible with good credit. No smoking/drug use/illegal activities.

No Pets Allowed



