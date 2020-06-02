534 Irving St NW 1F & 2F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Must See: Urban Gorgeous Home in Columbia Heights - Property Id: 93056



A Gorgeous Urban Oasis 3BR/1BA Lovely Row Home for Rent starting late July/early August in a diverse, safe and quaint community. Convenient location ~ within a short walking distance are grocery stores, Metro and bustling 14th St in Columbia Heights. Renting this home encompasses "2 levels of living spaces" plus front and back yards and living/dining rooms. A parking space also included!



*OPEN HOUSE Sunday, May 12 1pm-3pm*



Other Features: 1) a big patio and back yard 2) CAC, heating, washer/dryer, appliances 3) off-street or street parking.



Rent is $3,250/month + utilities (currently $250/mo extra for 3 tenants) & fees.12-month lease required for the first year with $40 application fee/adult. Security deposit one month's rent. * Min. annual combined incomes required at $120k+ to get qualified for the application criteria.*



IDEAL RESIDENTS: We're looking for good tenants who are friendly, quiet, clean and responsible with good credit. No smoking/drug use/illegal activities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93056

No Pets Allowed



