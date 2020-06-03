All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5339 32ND STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5339 32ND STREET NW
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

5339 32ND STREET NW

5339 32nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5339 32nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Chevy Chase Tudor offers 3BR/2.5BA with period accents, hardwood floors and is filled with character. The living room is anchored by a stone fireplace and is flooded with natural light. Adjacent dining room with classic built-in china cabinets flows into a sun room perfect for enjoying the rear garden. Recently expanded and renovated kitchen and a new main-level powder room. The second level offers a master suite with its own private master bath, and two well-sized bedrooms with an additional bath. Attic and basement give plenty of supplemental and multi-use space, a fenced rear garden and garage complete this spectacular offering! Easy access to Chevy Chase Circle and Friendship Heights lifestyle offerings! **Available Immidiately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5339 32ND STREET NW have any available units?
5339 32ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5339 32ND STREET NW have?
Some of 5339 32ND STREET NW's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5339 32ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5339 32ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5339 32ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5339 32ND STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5339 32ND STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 5339 32ND STREET NW offers parking.
Does 5339 32ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5339 32ND STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5339 32ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5339 32ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5339 32ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5339 32ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5339 32ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5339 32ND STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University