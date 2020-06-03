5339 32ND STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Chevy Chase Tudor offers 3BR/2.5BA with period accents, hardwood floors and is filled with character. The living room is anchored by a stone fireplace and is flooded with natural light. Adjacent dining room with classic built-in china cabinets flows into a sun room perfect for enjoying the rear garden. Recently expanded and renovated kitchen and a new main-level powder room. The second level offers a master suite with its own private master bath, and two well-sized bedrooms with an additional bath. Attic and basement give plenty of supplemental and multi-use space, a fenced rear garden and garage complete this spectacular offering! Easy access to Chevy Chase Circle and Friendship Heights lifestyle offerings! **Available Immidiately!