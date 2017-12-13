5326 SHERIER PLACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities playground tennis court

Available August 1st. This beautiful and cozy 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home is located on a quiet street in one of the most family friendly neighborhoods in all of Washington DC. The main level includes living room with fireplace, separate dining room that opens onto a modern deck with built-in seating. Spacious sun-lit family room addition with cathedral ceilings and track lighting. Hardwood Floors on main and upper level. New carpet and flooring in the basement. Lots of storage throughout the home. Stone Patio and Koi Pond lead to large, magical, fully fenced garden designed by Oehme, van Sweden. Just steps to Arizona Ave and Macarthur Boulevard. Enjoy the nearby tennis courts, athletic fields and playground at Palisades Recreation Center. This special home will not last!!