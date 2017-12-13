All apartments in Washington
5326 SHERIER PLACE NW
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:26 AM

5326 SHERIER PLACE NW

5326 Sherier Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5326 Sherier Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
playground
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Available August 1st. This beautiful and cozy 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home is located on a quiet street in one of the most family friendly neighborhoods in all of Washington DC. The main level includes living room with fireplace, separate dining room that opens onto a modern deck with built-in seating. Spacious sun-lit family room addition with cathedral ceilings and track lighting. Hardwood Floors on main and upper level. New carpet and flooring in the basement. Lots of storage throughout the home. Stone Patio and Koi Pond lead to large, magical, fully fenced garden designed by Oehme, van Sweden. Just steps to Arizona Ave and Macarthur Boulevard. Enjoy the nearby tennis courts, athletic fields and playground at Palisades Recreation Center. This special home will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW have any available units?
5326 SHERIER PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW have?
Some of 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
5326 SHERIER PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5326 SHERIER PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
