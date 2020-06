Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Charming & bright 1br/1bath steps to 16th Street Height, Petworth, and Brightwood! The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a dishwasher, and a spacious bedroom. The building permits pets and has an outdoor common area,~and there is a common washer/dryer. Minutes to Columbia Heights/Petworth shopping and restaurants, Rock Creek Park, this apartment is a must see! Pets are considered on a case by case basis, electricity/gas/cable/internet are a tenant responsibility.~