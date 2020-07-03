All apartments in Washington
526 59th St North East
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:08 PM

526 59th St North East

526 59th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

526 59th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents this one bedroom apartment in Deanwood NE DC for Available Move In. Apartment is located on the first level of the building. The features include new carpet, new stove/oven, new refrigerator, new cabinets, newly painted, high ceilings, renovated bathroom, spacious living room, and a separate dining area. Tenant is only responsible for cable and electric. Minutes from 295, and RTE 50, Capitol Heights Station nearby along with other public transportation. 20 Minutes from Downtown DC. No pets. No smoking. Please contact Glenn for showings @ 240-498-4477

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

