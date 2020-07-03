526 59th St North East

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents this one bedroom apartment in Deanwood NE DC for Available Move In. Apartment is located on the first level of the building. The features include new carpet, new stove/oven, new refrigerator, new cabinets, newly painted, high ceilings, renovated bathroom, spacious living room, and a separate dining area. Tenant is only responsible for cable and electric. Minutes from 295, and RTE 50, Capitol Heights Station nearby along with other public transportation. 20 Minutes from Downtown DC. No pets. No smoking. Please contact Glenn for showings @ 240-498-4477