525 T STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking some paid utils ice maker microwave

Beautiful two-level unit in a classic two-unit DC carriage house. The main living space is open an spacious with a half bathroom. Up the spiral staircase is a large bedroom that can comfortably fit a king bed. The second bedroom is great for a den. The two rooms are connected by a spacious bathroom. Cable/Internet included. Parking can be included for $100/month.