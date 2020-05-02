All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
525 T STREET NW
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

525 T STREET NW

525 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

525 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
ice maker
microwave
Beautiful two-level unit in a classic two-unit DC carriage house. The main living space is open an spacious with a half bathroom. Up the spiral staircase is a large bedroom that can comfortably fit a king bed. The second bedroom is great for a den. The two rooms are connected by a spacious bathroom. Cable/Internet included. Parking can be included for $100/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 T STREET NW have any available units?
525 T STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 T STREET NW have?
Some of 525 T STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 T STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
525 T STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 T STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 525 T STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 525 T STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 525 T STREET NW offers parking.
Does 525 T STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 T STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 T STREET NW have a pool?
No, 525 T STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 525 T STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 525 T STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 525 T STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 T STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
