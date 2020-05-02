525 T STREET NW

525 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001 LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful two-level unit in a classic two-unit DC carriage house. The main living space is open an spacious with a half bathroom. Up the spiral staircase is a large bedroom that can comfortably fit a king bed. The second bedroom is great for a den. The two rooms are connected by a spacious bathroom. Cable/Internet included. Parking can be included for $100/month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
