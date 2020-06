Amenities

Lovely 2 level Town home in Columbia Heights. Home boasts four large bedrooms, two bathrooms, updated kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer, Deck, and Water Slide. Ideal for FSO, Military or US AID Official who wants to entertain. Equidistant to U Street Corridor and Columbia Heights Town Center. Walking Distance to Howard University and Petworth Metro Stations. All utilities included. Open House 6 July (2:00 to 3:00 PM).