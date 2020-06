Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come and live in Kingman Park! 3 bedrooms upstairs with a large bathroom (w/ tub), and a basement level downstairs that can serve as a 4th bedroom. SOLAR PANELS CUT PEPCO BILL IN HALF! FULL bathroom in basement w/ refrigerator, rear entrance door. PRIVATE PARKING in rear, duals as a patio space. Serene front porch with well maintained garden. Come see today, AVAILABLE 8/24, but LEASE WILL START 9/1 (that's 1 free week!)