Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:29 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW
5236 Loughboro Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
5236 Loughboro Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Shows beautifully!!! Free High Speed Internet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW have any available units?
5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW have?
Some of 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW currently offering any rent specials?
5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW pet-friendly?
No, 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW offer parking?
Yes, 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW offers parking.
Does 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW have a pool?
No, 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW does not have a pool.
Does 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW have accessible units?
No, 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 LOUGHBORO RD NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Pershing House
3701 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University