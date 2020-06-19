All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5224 4th Street Northwest

5224 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5224 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Customized Condo Apartment Ultra Modern Upgrades throughout. One bedroom with open and airy floor plan. All white cabinetry with white pine hardwood in living room and kitchen area. custom tiles and white marble in bath. New stainless steel appliances and top of the line front loading washer and dryer in the unit. Sleek ceiling fans in bedroom and large walk in closet with organizer built in. Sit out and enjoy your private patio and grill before the season ends

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 10/10/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 4th Street Northwest have any available units?
5224 4th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 4th Street Northwest have?
Some of 5224 4th Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 4th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5224 4th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 4th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5224 4th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5224 4th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 5224 4th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 5224 4th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 4th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 4th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 5224 4th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5224 4th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5224 4th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 4th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 4th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

