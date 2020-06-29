522 Randolph St NW Unit B

Amenities
GREAT PRICE!!
Live in the heart of Petworth in this spectacular recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath English Basement home! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to the Petworth Metro station (Green/Yellow line) Howard University, tons of restaurants, bars and so much more!!
Shaw, Columbia Heights, U ST and Adams Morgan are all within a short drive away!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 1 bath
- Stainless steel appliances
- Glass stove top
- Granite counters
- White cabinets
- Tons of storage
- Tiled floors throughout
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Open concept
- W/D in home
- Central AC and heat
- Both bedrooms are fairly equal In size, ideal for a roommate set up!
- Shared backyard
- Recessed lights
- NO PETS
- NO SMOKING
- WATER INCLUDED
- STREET PARKING
AVAILABLE NOW!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5533583)