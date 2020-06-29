All apartments in Washington
522 Randolph St NW Unit B

522 Randolph Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

522 Randolph Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GREAT PRICE!!

Live in the heart of Petworth in this spectacular recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath English Basement home! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to the Petworth Metro station (Green/Yellow line) Howard University, tons of restaurants, bars and so much more!!
Shaw, Columbia Heights, U ST and Adams Morgan are all within a short drive away!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 1 bath
- Stainless steel appliances
- Glass stove top
- Granite counters
- White cabinets
- Tons of storage
- Tiled floors throughout
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Open concept
- W/D in home
- Central AC and heat
- Both bedrooms are fairly equal In size, ideal for a roommate set up!
- Shared backyard
- Recessed lights
- NO PETS
- NO SMOKING
- WATER INCLUDED
- STREET PARKING

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5533583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Randolph St NW Unit B have any available units?
522 Randolph St NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Randolph St NW Unit B have?
Some of 522 Randolph St NW Unit B's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Randolph St NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
522 Randolph St NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Randolph St NW Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 522 Randolph St NW Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 522 Randolph St NW Unit B offer parking?
No, 522 Randolph St NW Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 522 Randolph St NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Randolph St NW Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Randolph St NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 522 Randolph St NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 522 Randolph St NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 522 Randolph St NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Randolph St NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Randolph St NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
