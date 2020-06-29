522 Randolph St NW Unit B

Amenities

GREAT PRICE!!



Live in the heart of Petworth in this spectacular recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath English Basement home! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to the Petworth Metro station (Green/Yellow line) Howard University, tons of restaurants, bars and so much more!!

Shaw, Columbia Heights, U ST and Adams Morgan are all within a short drive away!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 1 bath

- Stainless steel appliances

- Glass stove top

- Granite counters

- White cabinets

- Tons of storage

- Tiled floors throughout

- Carpet in bedrooms

- Open concept

- W/D in home

- Central AC and heat

- Both bedrooms are fairly equal In size, ideal for a roommate set up!

- Shared backyard

- Recessed lights

- NO PETS

- NO SMOKING

- WATER INCLUDED

- STREET PARKING



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



