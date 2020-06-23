All apartments in Washington
52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1
52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1

52 Quincy Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

52 Quincy Pl NE, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 Available 01/24/19 Excellence in Eckington - Steps from Metro! - This 3 bed, 3 bath rowhouse features an open first-floor plan accented by fine hardwood flooring, high ceilings, elegant crown moulding, and tall and bright front-facing bay windows. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, double basin sink, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range, microwave, double-door refrigerator, hardwood cabinetry, designer lighting. Head down the hallways to find the first of three spacious bedrooms and a rear exit with the perfect patio for enjoying a glass of wine in the evening or your morning coffee. The first floor is rounded out by a conveniently located full bathroom.

Downstairs you'll find two well-appointed bedrooms. The front-facing room features the perfect space for a small desk, comfy reading chair, or pullout sofa, while the rear (master) bedroom is accented by a huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Additional highlights include a bonus hallway linen closet, in-unit washer/dryer, and central A/C.

Set in the heart of Eckington, easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to all the fun of NoMa, Shaw, Bloomingdale, and Brookland, this quaint neighborhood is a true hidden gem. The NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station is a close walk as are the nearby Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. You'll love exploring all the food and popups that Union Market has to offer, as well as local favorites like The Pub and The People, Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, and Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen. Fitness lovers rejoice as the Metropolitan Branch Trail is just a few short blocks away, the perfect spot for a quick morning jog or bike ride!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4576191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 have any available units?
52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 have?
Some of 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
