Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

52 Quincy Pl NE Unit 1 Available 01/24/19 Excellence in Eckington - Steps from Metro! - This 3 bed, 3 bath rowhouse features an open first-floor plan accented by fine hardwood flooring, high ceilings, elegant crown moulding, and tall and bright front-facing bay windows. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, double basin sink, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range, microwave, double-door refrigerator, hardwood cabinetry, designer lighting. Head down the hallways to find the first of three spacious bedrooms and a rear exit with the perfect patio for enjoying a glass of wine in the evening or your morning coffee. The first floor is rounded out by a conveniently located full bathroom.



Downstairs you'll find two well-appointed bedrooms. The front-facing room features the perfect space for a small desk, comfy reading chair, or pullout sofa, while the rear (master) bedroom is accented by a huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Additional highlights include a bonus hallway linen closet, in-unit washer/dryer, and central A/C.



Set in the heart of Eckington, easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to all the fun of NoMa, Shaw, Bloomingdale, and Brookland, this quaint neighborhood is a true hidden gem. The NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station is a close walk as are the nearby Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. You'll love exploring all the food and popups that Union Market has to offer, as well as local favorites like The Pub and The People, Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, and Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen. Fitness lovers rejoice as the Metropolitan Branch Trail is just a few short blocks away, the perfect spot for a quick morning jog or bike ride!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4576191)