519 10TH ST SE #UPPER

Classic home in the heart of Capitol Hill! This large 2 bedroom 1 bath home features a gourmet kitchen, beautiful living room with wood burning fireplace and large windows. Off the kitchen is a spacious deck that leads to the shared backyard and private parking spot. The unit comes fully furnished and all utilities are included, all the tenant's have to pay for is internet/cable. Furniture removal is negotiable. The home is a 4 minute walk to the Eastern Market Metro stop and the city's best dining destinations! Best value in Capitol Hill!