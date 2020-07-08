All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM

519 10TH ST SE #UPPER

519 10th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

519 10th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Classic home in the heart of Capitol Hill! This large 2 bedroom 1 bath home features a gourmet kitchen, beautiful living room with wood burning fireplace and large windows. Off the kitchen is a spacious deck that leads to the shared backyard and private parking spot. The unit comes fully furnished and all utilities are included, all the tenant's have to pay for is internet/cable. Furniture removal is negotiable. The home is a 4 minute walk to the Eastern Market Metro stop and the city's best dining destinations! Best value in Capitol Hill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER have any available units?
519 10TH ST SE #UPPER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER have?
Some of 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER currently offering any rent specials?
519 10TH ST SE #UPPER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER pet-friendly?
No, 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER offer parking?
Yes, 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER offers parking.
Does 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER have a pool?
No, 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER does not have a pool.
Does 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER have accessible units?
No, 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER does not have accessible units.
Does 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 10TH ST SE #UPPER has units with dishwashers.

